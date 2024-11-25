Global Tensions & Local Energy: Ukraine War, Solar Power, and EVs

Today's Segments

Dr. Thomas Ambrosio, Professor of Political Science at North Dakota State University, explores the ongoing war in Ukraine and its implications for global geopolitics. As the conflict extends beyond 100 days and tensions rise between the United States and Russia, he examines whether Vladimir Putin is steering Russia toward a direct conflict with the U.S., potentially marking one of the most significant confrontations in decades. Dr. Ambrosio also highlights why these developments matter not just globally but also locally, offering insights into their potential impact on North Dakotans.

Ben Holsen, Solar and Renewable Specialist, shines a light on the future of energy in North Dakota by discussing the growing relevance of solar power and electric vehicles. He explores how these technologies are transforming the energy landscape, their potential benefits for North Dakota's residents and economy, and the role they could play in shaping a sustainable future for the state. Holsen provides valuable insights into the opportunities and challenges of embracing renewable energy and electric mobility at a local level.

