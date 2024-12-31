FCS Football, Feeding Maui, Nosferatu, and Mindfulness

Today's Segments

North Dakota State Head Football Coach Tim Polasek

As the North Dakota State Bison gear up for the FCS National Championship game against the Montana State Bobcats, Head Coach Tim Polasek joins Main Street to share insights into his team's preparation, strategy, and mindset. Polasek reflects on the season's challenges and highlights, the team's resilience, and what it will take to secure another championship victory for NDSU.



Follow the Sound

Tay Calloway explores practical tools for managing stress and anxiety through mindfulness and sound healing. Featuring expert insights, the segment delves into the science and practice of using sound as a grounding technique. Calloway demonstrates how slowing down, embracing calming soundscapes, and retraining the mind can promote inner peace and resilience in today’s fast-paced world.



Matt Olien - Nosferatu

Prairie Public’s resident movie reviewer, Matt Olien, takes a deep dive into Nosferatu, a film lauded by critics as one of the darkest and most haunting of the year. Olien analyzes the film’s themes, cinematography, and performances, offering listeners a detailed critique of its artistry and emotional impact. He also places Nosferatu within the broader context of the horror genre and its cultural significance.



Feed My Sheep

Scott Hopkins, Executive Director of Feed My Sheep, discusses the organization's ongoing efforts to provide nutritious meals to those in need in Lahaina, Maui. Following the devastating fires that ravaged the area, Feed My Sheep has adapted its services to address the community's evolving needs. Hopkins highlights the resilience of the Lahaina community and shares stories of hope, collaboration, and recovery.