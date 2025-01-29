Prairie Musicians on TV Premieres & Alex Chubaty on Prairie Plates

Today's Segments:

Prairie Musicians

Erik Deatherage, program manager of Prairie Public's radio service, sat down with Barb Gravel to preview the highly anticipated new season of Prairie Musicians. This season promises an exciting lineup of performances, featuring a diverse array of talented artists who celebrate the rich musical heritage of the region. Don’t miss the premiere tomorrow on Prairie Public Television!

Alex Chubaty - Prairie Plates

Alex Chubaty, the beverage director for the Luna network of restaurants in Fargo, joined Prairie Plates and Rick Gion to share his insights. As a level 2 sommelier, Chubaty discussed his journey towards level 3 certification and his dedication to crafting exceptional mocktails during Dry January