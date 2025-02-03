Sen. Tim Mathern, VA Clinics, & Fargo Storytelling Event

Today's Segments



Senator Tim Mathern on Grand Ranch Study & Psychiatric Services Bill

Sen. Tim Mathern discusses two significant bills in North Dakota. One proposes a study to determine the feasibility of a "Grand Ranch" and its connection to carbon capture. The other allocates funds for regional acute psychiatric services, impacting mental health care statewide, including in Jamestown, where the state hospital is currently located.



Shawn Abbas on VA Health Care Updates

Shawn Abbas from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs provides updates on the VA Health Care System, including the opening of two new Community Based Outpatient Clinics in Dickinson and Williston. These new facilities aim to improve access to health care for veterans in western North Dakota.



The Tell: Fargo’s Live Storytelling Event

The Tell is a monthly storytelling event in downtown Fargo where audience members are randomly chosen to share six-minute, unscripted stories. A panel of judges selects the top storytellers of the night. At the November 2024 event at Cellar 624, Nancy Carriveau won first place with a heartfelt multi-generational story on the theme: Your Mother Should Know.