Fargo Fire Dept Recruiting, Eclipse Awakening, Cancer Awareness & Rural Grocers

Fargo Fire Department Recruiting

If you've ever dreamed of a career where every day brings new challenges and the chance to make a real difference, now might be the perfect time to join the Fargo Fire Department. In this segment, Division Chief Craig Nelson takes us inside the rigorous training process, the skills needed to succeed, and what makes Fargo's fire department one of the best in the region. Whether you’re considering applying or simply curious about the job, this conversation offers an inside look at a career that saves lives.

The Tell - Sternhagen Schwenk

Wedding planning stress had Sternhagen Schwenk feeling overwhelmed, so on April 8, 2024, she chose to step away from it all and experience something truly extraordinary—the total solar eclipse. Expecting a fascinating but straightforward celestial event, she instead found herself deeply moved as totality plunged the world into darkness. In this segment from The Tell, Sternhagen recounts how the eerie silence, the disappearing sun, and the sheer awe of the moment reshaped her perspective on time, life, and the unexpected beauty of letting go.

March - Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

Colorectal cancer is on the rise, particularly among younger adults, making awareness and early detection more critical than ever. In recognition of Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, we sit down with Essentia Health physicians Dr. Kimberly Kolkhorst, a gastroenterologist, and Dr. Dustin Nowotny, a general surgeon, to discuss risk factors, symptoms, and the power of early screening. They provide essential information on when to get checked, how screenings can prevent cancer, and why having these conversations could save lives. No sugar-coating—just the facts you need to protect yourself and your loved ones.

Harvest Public Media - Rural Grocery Stores

Independent grocery stores in rural communities across the Midwest are disappearing, leaving many areas without access to fresh and healthy food. But state and local governments are taking action. In this segment, Harvest Public Media explores how states like North Dakota, Illinois, and Minnesota are introducing grant programs to support small grocers, while lawmakers in Iowa and Nebraska push initiatives to lower costs, improve infrastructure, and foster cooperative purchasing. These efforts aim to preserve vital food access in rural communities, ensuring that residents can continue to buy fresh groceries close to home.