Empowering Single Moms at the Jeremiah Program & St. Paddy’s Eats

Empowering Single Moms: The Jeremiah Program

In honor of National Single Parent's Day, Laetitia Mizero Hellerud, Executive Director of the Jeremiah Program's Fargo-Moorhead campus, shares how the organization empowers single mothers through education, career support, leadership training, and safe housing. She highlights the program's two-generation approach, the role of quality early childhood education, and how community partnerships help break cycles of poverty, fostering long-term economic mobility for single moms in the Fargo area.

St. Patrick’s Day & Midwest Fish Frys with Bert Meyers

Bert Meyers, co-owner of Dempsey’s Public House and Beer & Fish Company, joins Main Street to discuss St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, including preparing 800 pounds of corned beef and featuring live Irish music. In a second segment, he delves into the tradition of Midwest fish frys and shares his approach to crafting high-quality seafood dishes, making them a perfect Lenten meal.

This Week in Water: Policy Shifts & Space Junk Concerns

This week’s This Week in Water explores major environmental developments, including the EPA’s rollback of 31 environmental regulations and the Supreme Court’s rejection of efforts to block climate lawsuits against oil companies. Researchers also warn that climate change is shrinking the thermosphere, reducing atmospheric drag and increasing space debris, which could limit satellite launches by 2100. Lastly, scientists observed a male blue-lined octopus using venom to paralyze a female after mating, an unusual survival strategy in the natural world.