Esports, Sacred Rivers, Glacier Loss & Book Battles in Schools

Today's Segments

2025 Fenworks – UND State Esports Tournament

Hundreds of high school students from across North Dakota will compete in the Fenworks Esports State Tournament, March 28-29 at the University of North Dakota. Organized by Grand Forks-based Fenworks, the event showcases how competitive gaming builds skills in STEM, teamwork, and community—shaping the future of sports and education. Kaleb Dschaak, CEO of Fenworks, is our guest.

Our Living Lands

Filmmaker and Choctaw citizen Colleen Thurston explores environmental justice and Indigenous storytelling in her new documentary Drowned Land, which follows the struggle to protect Oklahoma's Kiamichi River. Thurston tells KOSU’s Sarah Liese that stories of the land carry a deep communal and spiritual responsibility—especially when the land itself cannot speak.

This Week in Water

Hosts Jamie Sudler and Frannie Halperin share news on climate data loss as Hawaii's monitoring office faces closure, reduced weather balloon launches due to budget cuts from Elon Musk's DOGE initiative, and rising tensions as the U.S. denies Mexico emergency water. Also: a retirement home for elderly African penguins brings a lighter note to a heavy week.

In Session – When Kids and Books Collide

A North Dakota bill could redefine what materials are considered pornographic in schools and libraries, with legal consequences for teachers and librarians. Erik and Ann unpack Senate Bill 2307’s implications, including who gets to decide what’s appropriate reading for kids and how this debate could reshape access to literature in public institutions.