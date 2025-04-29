New Food Rules, Arctic Resilience, Backyard Chickens, and 1889 Reflections

Today's Segments

Tougher Food System Rules Needed

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced a phase-out of artificial food dyes, a move celebrated by nutritionist Marion Nestle, Ph.D. But Nestle stresses that deeper reforms are essential — calling for a food system focused on public health and much stricter marketing rules, especially to protect children. She visits with Mark Masselli and Margaret Flinter in Conversations on Health Care.

Adapting to a Warming Arctic

As Arctic temperatures rise nearly four times faster than the global average, Indigenous communities are adapting to profound changes. Iñupiaq researcher Priscilla Frankson shares how resilience and traditional knowledge are helping communities survive and thrive amid shifting environmental conditions.

This Week in Water

Although troubling developments around water, climate, and environmental policy have emerged early in the Trump administration, there are also positive stories. This segment highlights both the challenges and the victories happening now around water issues and conservation.

Backyard Chicken Rentals Rise

With egg prices soaring, families are increasingly turning to backyard chicken rentals. Services like Four Feathered Hens deliver hens and coops, offering a fun, educational, and low-risk way for households to secure a steady supply of fresh eggs.

The Spirit of 1889

Historian Tom Isern reflects on 1889, a pivotal year when five Great Plains states were born. Drawing from Samuel Western’s new book The Spirit of 1889, Isern explores the ideals once enshrined in state constitutions and asks whether today’s political culture can reclaim the civic spirit we’ve lost.