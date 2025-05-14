Edwin Land’s Polaroid Legacy & Dr. Berg’s Beef Month Grilling Tips

Today's Segments

Ron Fierstein on Mr. Polaroid and the Legacy of Edwin Land

Ron Fierstein, author of A Triumph of Genius, joins us to explore the life and legacy of Edwin Land — Polaroid founder, technological visionary and the subject of the upcoming American Experience documentary Mr. Polaroid, which airs Monday, May 19, at 8 p.m. on the television service of Prairie Public. Fierstein shares insights into Land’s groundbreaking innovations, his legal battle with Kodak, and how his work paved the way for modern Silicon Valley entrepreneurs such as Steve Jobs.

Prairie Plates: Dr. Eric Berg’s Grilling Science for National Beef Month

To celebrate National Beef Month, Dr. Eric Berg from NDSU’s Animal Sciences department joins Prairie Plates to share sizzling grilling tips and scientific insight into cooking the perfect steak—or even vegetables. A meat scientist and grill enthusiast, Dr. Berg also previews his upcoming public grilling event at Family Wellness in Fargo on May 19.