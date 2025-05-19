Aerospace Medicine & ND Tourism: Mental Health and Travel in Focus

Today's Segments:

Supporting Pilots’ Health: The New ND Center for Aerospace Medicine

A new initiative at the University of North Dakota aims to address the mental and physical health needs of pilots across the state. Established by House Bill 1612 and signed into law by Governor Kelly Armstrong, the North Dakota Center for Aerospace Medicine will provide FAA medical certification support and expand mental health services for aviation professionals. With $250,000 in startup funding and partnerships across multiple UND departments, the center was born from increased awareness of aviation mental health challenges, including the 2021 death of a UND flight student. It builds on UND’s leadership in this area through events like the Aviation Mental Health Summit and plans to boost rural access, research, and collaboration with the FAA. Elizabeth Bjerke, associate dean of Aerospace, and Jessica Doty, director of Student Health discuss.

Tourism Outlook 2025: A Conversation with Sara Otte Coleman

North Dakota Tourism Director Sara Otte Coleman joins Prairie Pulse for her annual update on travel trends, visitor engagement, and economic impacts. From new marketing campaigns to destination highlights, Coleman outlines what’s ahead for the 2025 tourism season—including efforts to attract regional travelers, celebrate local culture, and promote the state’s hidden gems.