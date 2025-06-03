Brine Spills, Shakespeare in the Badlands, and Syttende Mai Pride

Today's Segments

Brine Spills and Fracking Wastewater - Worse than Oil?

Jonathan Ellingson, PG, CPG, and Fargo Office Manager at Terracon, explains the environmental and health risks posed by brine, a toxic byproduct of fracking. In light of a 3.1-million-gallon spill in Williams County, Ellingson details how brine is produced and transported, and why it presents lasting threats to water, soil, and public health.

Bringing the Bard to Medora (and Grand Forks)

Now in its ninth season, the North Dakota Shakespeare Festival is expanding westward with performances in both Grand Forks and—for the first time—Medora. Producing Artistic Director Stephanie Faatz Murry and director Curt Tofteland share how Shakespeare's work continues to inspire, connect, and heal, from outdoor stages to prison programs.

Syttende Mai and Scandinavian Identity on the Plains

In this installment of Plains Folk, Dr. Tom Isern traces the evolution of Syttende Mai celebrations among Norwegian Americans in the northern plains. He examines how cultural pride and prejudice intersected in the early 1900s, with special attention to a pivotal speech and the influence of UND's Scandinavian library.