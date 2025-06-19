Youth Mental Health, Land Back, and the Dark Comedy of 'Friendship'

Today's Segments

Youth Mental Health Corps Offers New Hope

With nearly one in three high school students reporting persistent hopelessness, the Youth Mental Health Corps is stepping in. This innovative program places trained young adults in schools and community spaces to provide mental health support and connect students with resources. Early results point to improved attendance, fewer behavioral issues, and increased mental health awareness - signaling a fresh approach to a growing crisis as discussed in the Conversations on Health Care.

Dave Thompson Reviews the Week in News

Prairie Public News Director Dave Thompson returns with his weekly news roundup. From political developments to local stories making headlines, Dave offers a seasoned perspective and thoughtful analysis of the key events shaping our region.

Tribal Land Returned to Prairie Band Potawatomi

In a major step forward for Indigenous land rights, the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation has reclaimed ancestral land in Illinois, originally promised in an 1829 treaty. The land, once illegally sold by the U.S. government, is now part of a broader movement to restore tribal ownership through advocacy and legal action. Harvest Public Media explores what this return means for the tribe and for other nations pursuing justice.

Matt's Movie Review: Friendship

Critic Matt reviews Friendship, a darkly comedic tale starring Tim Robinson and Paul Rudd. The film dives into the uneasy terrain of male loneliness, awkward obsession, and identity confusion. Equal parts painful and hilarious, Friendship is a surreal look at the human need for connection — and what happens when that need turns uncomfortable.