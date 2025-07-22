How We Fix Health Care, Redefine Drought, and Honor Juneberries

Today's Segments

Fixing U.S. Health Care: Dr. Joseph Betancourt's Bold Vision

What if you were handed nearly a billion dollars to improve American health care? Dr. Joseph Betancourt, president of The Commonwealth Fund, takes that challenge head-on. In this “Conversations on Health Care” episode from Aspen Ideas: Health, he joins hosts Mark Masselli and Margaret Flinter to outline the Fund’s new strategic direction—focused on affordability, health equity, and restoring the primary care system. Betancourt also dives into the role of private equity in health delivery, state-by-state performance scorecards, and his mission to ensure every American receives quality care.

Rethinking Drought in a Changing Climate

What counts as a drought in a world where climate norms are constantly shifting? That question is at the heart of a new effort by the National Academies of Sciences. Missouri’s state climatologist and other experts are revisiting how we define "dry," using both historical climate records and modern data to reshape drought policy. As Harshan Ratanpal reports, the stakes are high: better definitions could improve aid to farmers, inform water policy, and reflect the new climate reality.

Juneberries in July: A Prairie Tradition Ripening with the Times

Tom Isern takes us into the heart of a North Dakota summer with his folkloric celebration of juneberries—those sweet, elusive fruits of the prairie. In this Plains Folk essay, he reflects on secret berry-picking spots, bird-proof nets, and the art of turning harvests into cherished recipes like juneberry pie. More than a food, juneberries represent a connection to place, season, and community—a taste of tradition rooted in prairie soil.

Staying or Leaving: Tribes Confront Climate-Driven Displacement

For tribal communities in Louisiana and Alaska, climate change is not theoretical—it’s personal. As rising seas and thawing permafrost threaten ancestral lands, some villages plan relocation while others fight to stay. In this powerful segment, Boise State Public Radio’s Daniel Spaulding interviews reporter Eva Tesfaye about a new podcast exploring these stories of cultural endurance and climate adaptation—from Nunapitchuk’s planned move to the Pointe-au-Chien Tribe’s determination to remain home.