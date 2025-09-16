Osterholm & Olshaker on Vaccines, Rabies Fears, Bad Water, Jumping Mice & Fire

Today's Segments

Michael Osterholm on Vaccine Policy

Public health expert Michael Osterholm and Mark Olshaker , co-authors of The Big One, warns that recent actions by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. are undermining scientific preparedness. He emphasizes that vaccines remain vital, public trust is still strong, and that political rhetoric must not replace evidence-based health policy.

The Phobia of Hydrophobia - Plains Folk

Dr. Tom Isern writes that in the late 19th century, rabies—often called “hydrophobia”—was one of the most dreaded afflictions on the prairies. Confusion over the disease, folklore remedies, and widespread fear fueled panic in frontier communities until Louis Pasteur’s rabies vaccine offered a scientific breakthrough, though access remained limited on the Plains.

Bad Water in Mattoon, Illinois

Harvest Public Media reports that this past summer, cyanobacteria toxins contaminated Mattoon’s municipal water supply, leaving residents without safe drinking water for more than a week. The crisis highlights how fertilizer runoff and climate change are driving harmful algal blooms across the Midwest, forcing communities to invest heavily in both short- and long-term solutions.

Jumping Mice in North Dakota

North Dakota is home to two species of jumping mice—small rodents with powerful hind legs that allow them to leap up to six feet. The meadow jumping mouse is common across the state, while the western jumping mouse has a more limited range. Often elusive, they play a unique role in local ecosystems and surprise many who encounter them as Chuck Lura writes in his Natural North Dakota essay.

Our Living Lands: Karuk Tribe Fire Control

In northern California, the Karuk Tribe is reviving cultural burning practices once suppressed by federal and state policies. These controlled fires restore ecological health, reduce wildfire risks, and strengthen community ties. Their efforts are drawing national attention as a model for integrating Indigenous knowledge into modern fire management.