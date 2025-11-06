Ellington in Fargo, Frenemies, and the Doctor in the Black Derby

Today's Segments

When Duke Ellington and His Band Played in Fargo

In 1940, Duke Ellington’s Crystal Ballroom performance put Fargo on the jazz map. Local musicians now pay tribute to that Grammy-winning night.

Duke Ellington - 1940 Live Listen • 12:19

The Tell – Frenemies

Fargo’s storytelling showcase returns with the theme “Frenemies.” Hear Denise Johnson’s hilarious “Wild and Green” and a preview of Stacy Nicholson on The Moth Radio Hour.

A Black Derby Hat in Larimore

Historian Tom Isern shares the story of Dr. Hermann Eisenlohr, Larimore’s beloved early 1900s veterinarian—remembered for his compassion and trademark black derby hat.

Nebraska Law Sheds Little Light on Who’s Detasseling the Corn

Once a teen summer tradition, corn detasseling is shifting to migrant crews. Reporters explore how Nebraska’s new law tracks labor—and what it leaves out.