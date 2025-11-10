© 2025
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Main Street

Aviators of Tomorrow & Friends Who Fence: CAP and FM Fencing Club

Published November 10, 2025 at 4:28 PM CST
Members of the Fargo-Moorhead Fencing Club give a live demonstration at a downtown Fargo bazaar hosted by Folkways, part of their annual community outreach event.
Traci Sethre
Today's Segments

Training Tomorrow’s Aviators: Inside the North Dakota Civil Air Patrol
We talk with a leader of the North Dakota Civil Air Patrol, the volunteer force that serves as the official auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force. From emergency response missions to aerospace education and hands-on leadership training for young cadets, we explore how CAP is shaping the next generation of pilots and community leaders across the region.

Civil Air Patrol - 119th AND Cadet Squadron

Make Friends and Stab Them: The Fargo-Moorhead Fencing Club
We meet a member and coach of the Fargo-Moorhead Fencing Club, where the motto says it all: “Make Friends and Stab Them.” It’s a welcoming community built on camaraderie, skill, and fun in the fast-paced world of Olympic-style fencing—whether you’re a curious beginner or a seasoned competitor.

Fargo-Moorhead Fencing Club

Main Street
