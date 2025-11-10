Aviators of Tomorrow & Friends Who Fence: CAP and FM Fencing Club

Today's Segments

Training Tomorrow’s Aviators: Inside the North Dakota Civil Air Patrol

We talk with a leader of the North Dakota Civil Air Patrol, the volunteer force that serves as the official auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force. From emergency response missions to aerospace education and hands-on leadership training for young cadets, we explore how CAP is shaping the next generation of pilots and community leaders across the region.

Civil Air Patrol - 119th AND Cadet Squadron Listen • 21:50

Make Friends and Stab Them: The Fargo-Moorhead Fencing Club

We meet a member and coach of the Fargo-Moorhead Fencing Club, where the motto says it all: “Make Friends and Stab Them.” It’s a welcoming community built on camaraderie, skill, and fun in the fast-paced world of Olympic-style fencing—whether you’re a curious beginner or a seasoned competitor.