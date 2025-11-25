UND Flight Student Set to Make History in Mali

In the spirit of Amelia Aernart, we'll talk to a trailblazer from Mali, UND Aviation student Noumousso Diane, who is poised to become the West African country's first woman commercial pilot!

You'll also hear from two advocates who want North Dakota voters to decide whether all students should be eligible for free lunches in all types of school settings.

And we'll explore the expression of grief, publicly and privately, in the aftermath of the Covid 19 pandemic. We'll talk to Western North Dakota oil painter Daphne Clark, whose intimate portraits of loved ones lost to the pandemic helped the grieving process for those left behind. And Howard County, Maryland's County Executive Dr. Calvin Ball shares the story of his community's public Covid memorial.