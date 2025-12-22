Adoption in Real Life: Support, Choice, and Care in North Dakota

Today's Segment

Adoption in Real Life: Understanding Support, Choice, and Care in North Dakota

Adoption is often misunderstood as a single, simple path, but the reality is far more complex. On this episode of Main Street, Kris Haycraft, MSW, LMSW, Director of Pregnancy, Parenting, and Adoption Services at Catholic Charities North Dakota, joins us to explore the full spectrum of adoption today—from support for birth parents to guidance for adoptive families and care for children at every stage of the journey. Also joining Main Street is Maria Huizenga, Lead AASK Adoption Specialist for Catholic Charities North Dakota. AASK—Adults Adopting Special Kids—focuses on finding permanent, supportive homes for children with special needs. Together, they discuss how counseling, informed choice, and compassion shape ethical adoption work in North Dakota, and what prospective families should understand before taking the next step.