Century of Tradition, Culinary Craft, and a Deep Freeze

Today's Segments

Century of Tradition: 100th Little International Royalty

Queen Linnea Axtman, Princess Windy Jacobson and Princess Montana Martinson reflect on the 100th Little International Livestock Show at NDSU and how students are honoring "Shepperd's Vision" through leadership and tradition.

NDSU's 100th Little International Listen • 22:00

A Taste of Mezzaluna: Taylor Snelling on Food and Community

Prairie Plates visits with Mezzaluna owner Taylor Snelling and talk creativity, Fargo’s dining scene, and the people behind the restaurant in a conversation honoring Doug Hamilton.

Deep Freeze Ahead: North Dakota’s First Major Cold Snap

Prairie Beat speaks with the National Weather Service about an extreme cold outbreak, what makes it dangerous, and how to stay safe as wind chills plunge.