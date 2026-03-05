Streaming Overload, Greenpeace Lawsuit Update, and the Science of Moss

Today's Segments

Tech With Peck: Navigating Today’s Streaming Maze

Streaming services once promised a simple escape from cable bills, but the modern landscape can feel just as complicated. Technology expert George Peck joins Main Street to explain how subscription services, ad-supported plans, internet speeds, and streaming devices all fit together. He also discusses the surprising comeback of free over-the-air television and the risks behind “too-good-to-be-true” streaming boxes that claim to offer everything for one price.

Tech With Peck - Streaming

Dave Thompson Reviews the News

Prairie Public News Director Dave Thompson joins Main Street for the weekly news review, discussing the latest developments affecting North Dakota and the region.

A Closer Look With the Monitor: Greenpeace Pipeline Case Enters a New Legal Phase

North Dakota Monitor reporter Mary Steurer joins Main Street with an update on the high-profile Energy Transfer lawsuit against Greenpeace, including the finalized $345 million judgment and the next legal steps. Editor-in-Chief Amy Dalrymple also previews the upcoming Democratic-NPL state convention taking place March 6–8 at Bismarck State College.

Greenpeace Pipeline Case - DEM-NPL Convention

Scientists Rally to Protect the Overlooked World of Moss

Scientists across North America are launching a new effort to better study and protect bryophytes—mosses, liverworts, and hornworts. These small plants play a major role in ecosystems by storing carbon, regulating water, and supporting tiny habitats. Despite their importance, only one moss species is currently protected under the U.S. Endangered Species Act, and researchers hope the new alliance will raise awareness and safeguard vulnerable species.