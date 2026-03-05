New 'I Have Voted' sticker revealed

North Dakota has a new “I Have Voted” sticker.

The Secretary of State’s office sponsored a contest for the new sticker design beginning last fall. Secretary of State Michael Howe said his office was flooded with entries.

"We received 478 entries, from 72 communities, all across North Dakota," Howe said at the unveiling in Bismarck, part of an election training event for county election workers. "The artists ranged from kindergarteners to grandparents, and you can fact-check this, even great-grandparents. It was a wide array of age submissions from across the state of North Dakota."

Howe said the finalists were narrowed to four, and after a statewide vote, the winner was Haylee Senger, who works for the Bottineau County Auditor’s office.

Senger said she and co-workers looked at various Midwestern slogans.

"One of which was, 'You Betcha,'" Senger said. "So, in my head, I was thinking, 'That'll be cool — You Betcha, I Voted. Then, I got designing, and it just kinda came to life."

Those stickers will be given out at polling places.