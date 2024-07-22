Jendrysik: Biden ending his campaign is a "coup by the donor class"

A political science professor at UND says President Biden’s decision to end his re-election campaign was – as he put it – a “coup by the donor class.”

Mark Jendrysik said he believes Biden could have continued in the race, if it hadn’t been for the money people turning on him.

Jendrysik said there was no “upswell” for Biden's withdrawal from rank-and-file Democrats.

"Robert Reich, the former labor secretary in the Clinton Administration, had an article about three weeks ago, that said Biden will survive this, unless the donors turn on him," Jendrysik said. "He was absolutely correct."

Jendrysik said this is the donors flexing their muscles.

"They decided that he (Biden) should go, and said they were not going to give money to the Democrats either for the Presidential election, or down-ballot, which became the theme recently," Jendrysik said. "So the donors flxed their muscles, and drove Biden out."

Jendrysik said he doesn’t think Biden's withdrawal will help down-ballot Democrats.