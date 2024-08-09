Poll workers wanted for the general election

Wanted: Poll workers for North Dakota’s general election.

"We need at least 3000 poll workers across the state," said North Dakota Secretary of State Michael Howe. "Without them, we can't make elections work."

Howe said if you've never done this before don't let that scare you away.

"Every county auditor I've talked to ensures that if you are a new election worker, you are paired up with somebody who has done it before," Howe said. "What we've found out is that once you do it, you want to do it again."

Howe said it's a rewarding way to give back to your community and your state."

"It's just a fun way to participate in democracy," Howe said.

Howe said once you sign up, you will be required to go to a training session.

"Trainings are mandatory, so you will have to take one training class," Howe said. "You are compensated for that training. Then if you work election day or early voting, you will also be compensated for your time."

To become a poll worker, contact your county’s auditor or election director.

