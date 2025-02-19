House votes to end 'approval voting' in Fargo

The House has voted to forbid Fargo from using what’s called “approval voting” for its local elections.

Under it, a person can vote for as many candidates as they like, and the candidate getting the most approval votes wins the election.

It was adopted in Fargo through citizen initiative.

"Elections are a function of the state, not the individual political subdivisions," said Rep. Steve Vetter (R-Grand Forks). "We cannot have individual political subdivisions deciding how they will conduct elections. The voting throughout our state needs to be uniform."

Vetter said voters across the state should expect to vote in the same way, no matter where the voters lives.

Rep. LaurieBeth Hager (D-Fargo) spoke against the measure.

"Please believe in the citizens of Fargo that made this decision on their elections, and what they wanted to do," Hager said. "Just trust your voters, your constituents. Let this be a local issue."

HB 1297 passed 75 to 16.

A similar bill passed in the 2023 session – but was vetoed by then-Governor Doug Burgum – and the Legislature failed to override that veto.