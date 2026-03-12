Oil Royalties, Roughrider Coin, STEM Events and the PC at 50
Today's Segments
Oil Royalties and Roughrider Coin: Big Economic Questions
In this episode of A Closer Look With the Monitor, North Dakota Monitor reporter Jacob Orledge examines two major developments shaping the state’s economic future: a Supreme Court ruling that could trigger oil royalty lawsuits, and the proposed Roughrider Coin stablecoin from the Bank of North Dakota.
Spring STEM Programs Bloom at Gateway to Science
North Dakota’s Gateway to Science in Bismarck is launching a full lineup of spring programs. Education Director Alisha Kelim previews bug-themed preschool discovery hours, mini STEM camps, robotics activities, and the adults-only Gateway After Dark.
Tech With Peck, the PC at 50: The Personal Computer Revolution
In Tech with Peck, George Peck marks the 50th anniversary of the OC by tracing the evolution of personal computing—from early hobbyist machines Radio Sheck and the IBM PC to the powerful laptops and smartphones we use today.
Dave Thompson’s Weekly News Review
Prairie Public News Director Dave Thompson joins Main Street for a look at the week’s top regional stories and the developments shaping North Dakota politics, policy, and communities.