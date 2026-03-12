© 2026
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Main Street

Oil Royalties, Roughrider Coin, STEM Events and the PC at 50

Published March 12, 2026 at 5:51 PM CDT
Don Morgan, president and CEO of the Bank of North Dakota, speaks during a North Dakota Industrial Commission meeting Feb. 24, 2026.
Don Morgan, president and CEO of the Bank of North Dakota, speaks during a North Dakota Industrial Commission meeting Feb. 24, 2026.

Today's Segments

Oil Royalties and Roughrider Coin: Big Economic Questions
In this episode of A Closer Look With the Monitor, North Dakota Monitor reporter Jacob Orledge examines two major developments shaping the state’s economic future: a Supreme Court ruling that could trigger oil royalty lawsuits, and the proposed Roughrider Coin stablecoin from the Bank of North Dakota.

A Closer Look With The Monitor

Spring STEM Programs Bloom at Gateway to Science
North Dakota’s Gateway to Science in Bismarck is launching a full lineup of spring programs. Education Director Alisha Kelim previews bug-themed preschool discovery hours, mini STEM camps, robotics activities, and the adults-only Gateway After Dark.

ND Gateway To Science - What's Ahead

Tech With Peck, the PC at 50: The Personal Computer Revolution
In Tech with Peck, George Peck marks the 50th anniversary of the OC by tracing the evolution of personal computing—from early hobbyist machines Radio Sheck and the IBM PC to the powerful laptops and smartphones we use today.

Tech With Peck - The PC Turns 50

Dave Thompson’s Weekly News Review
Prairie Public News Director Dave Thompson joins Main Street for a look at the week’s top regional stories and the developments shaping North Dakota politics, policy, and communities.

Main Street
