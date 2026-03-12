Oil Royalties, Roughrider Coin, STEM Events and the PC at 50

Today's Segments

Oil Royalties and Roughrider Coin: Big Economic Questions

In this episode of A Closer Look With the Monitor, North Dakota Monitor reporter Jacob Orledge examines two major developments shaping the state’s economic future: a Supreme Court ruling that could trigger oil royalty lawsuits, and the proposed Roughrider Coin stablecoin from the Bank of North Dakota.

A Closer Look With The Monitor Listen • 20:13

Spring STEM Programs Bloom at Gateway to Science

North Dakota’s Gateway to Science in Bismarck is launching a full lineup of spring programs. Education Director Alisha Kelim previews bug-themed preschool discovery hours, mini STEM camps, robotics activities, and the adults-only Gateway After Dark.

ND Gateway To Science - What's Ahead Listen • 2:45

Tech With Peck, the PC at 50: The Personal Computer Revolution

In Tech with Peck, George Peck marks the 50th anniversary of the OC by tracing the evolution of personal computing—from early hobbyist machines Radio Sheck and the IBM PC to the powerful laptops and smartphones we use today.

Tech With Peck - The PC Turns 50 Listen • 14:41

Dave Thompson’s Weekly News Review

Prairie Public News Director Dave Thompson joins Main Street for a look at the week’s top regional stories and the developments shaping North Dakota politics, policy, and communities.