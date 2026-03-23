Courage Under Pressure: Teachers, Stories, and Rural Care

Today's Segments

UND Writers Conference Returns

The UND Writers Conference returns March 25–27 with “Fables & Futures,” bringing acclaimed authors and new ideas on storytelling, culture, and community.

UND Writer's Conference This Week in Grand Forks Listen • 15:53

Loan Limits and Rural Health Concerns

Proposed federal loan changes could impact the future of rural healthcare, potentially worsening provider shortages in states like North Dakota.

Proposed Federal Loan Changes Listen • 9:59

Teachers Who Defied the Nazis

During World War II, Norwegian teachers refused to promote Nazi ideology, risking arrest and imprisonment. A new documentary reveals their powerful nonviolent resistance. It will be screened March 24 at the Sons of Norway in Fargo.