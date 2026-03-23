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Courage Under Pressure: Teachers, Stories, and Rural Care

Published March 23, 2026 at 5:30 PM CDT
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Eric Fosaaen, left, and Karen Jensen of the Sons of Norway preview a screening of the film “The Teachers’ Protest: How Norwegian Teachers Defeated Nazi Education.” The film will be shown March 24, 2026, at the Sons of Norway in Fargo.
Eric Fosaaen, left, and Karen Jensen of the Sons of Norway preview a screening of the film “The Teachers’ Protest: How Norwegian Teachers Defeated Nazi Education.” The film will be shown March 24, 2026, at the Sons of Norway in Fargo.

Today's Segments

UND Writers Conference Returns
The UND Writers Conference returns March 25–27 with “Fables & Futures,” bringing acclaimed authors and new ideas on storytelling, culture, and community.

UND Writer's Conference This Week in Grand Forks

Loan Limits and Rural Health Concerns
Proposed federal loan changes could impact the future of rural healthcare, potentially worsening provider shortages in states like North Dakota.

Proposed Federal Loan Changes

Teachers Who Defied the Nazis
During World War II, Norwegian teachers refused to promote Nazi ideology, risking arrest and imprisonment. A new documentary reveals their powerful nonviolent resistance. It will be screened March 24 at the Sons of Norway in Fargo.

The Teacher's Protest

Main Street
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