ND Wine & Prairie Traditions: From Vineyards to Spelling Bees and Higher Ed

Today's Segments

Prairie Plates: ND Wine & Food Festival Preview: Cold-Climate Craft

Winemakers Greg Cook and Sean Ballinger preview the ND Wine & Food Festival, highlighting cold-climate grapes, regional varietals, and food offerings. You can hear all episodes of Prairie Plates here.

Plains Folk: The Spelling Bee Craze

Tom Isern explores the late-1800s spelling bee craze in Dakota Territory, where “old-time” bees became lively social events blending competition, music, and community. You can hear all episodes of Plains Folk here.

Prairie Beat: NDSU Search and Higher Ed Changes

Prairie Beat examines the NDSU presidential search and broader leadership transitions across North Dakota’s higher education system amid enrollment and strategy shifts. You can hear all episodes of Prairie Beat here.

Our Living Lands: Denver Helps Tribes Restore Bison

Tribes work to restore bison herds with help from Denver’s managed herds, reconnecting Indigenous communities with a vital cultural and ecological resource.