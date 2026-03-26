Data Center Power Push, GOP Convention & Smart Home Privacy

Today's Segments

Fargo-Area Data Center Power Push & ND GOP Convention Preview

In this week's A Closer Look With the Monitor, Jeff Beach reports on a major power investment tied to a data center under construction near Harwood, ND, and Amy Dalrymple previews the North Dakota GOP convention and what to watch.

Harwood data center and ND GOP convention Listen • 26:19

Meta Rulings & the Future of Smart Home Privacy

On Tech With Peck, George Peck breaks down recent court decisions against Meta, what they mean for data privacy, and how to build a smarter, more secure connected home.