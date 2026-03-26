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Data Center Power Push, GOP Convention & Smart Home Privacy

Published March 26, 2026 at 4:24 PM CDT
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Cranes position concrete panels at the future Applied Digital data center site near Harwood, North Dakota, on March 4, 2026.
Jeff Beach/North Dakota Monitor
Cranes position concrete panels at the future Applied Digital data center site near Harwood, North Dakota, on March 4, 2026.

Today's Segments

Fargo-Area Data Center Power Push & ND GOP Convention Preview
In this week's A Closer Look With the Monitor, Jeff Beach reports on a major power investment tied to a data center under construction near Harwood, ND, and Amy Dalrymple previews the North Dakota GOP convention and what to watch.

Harwood data center and ND GOP convention

Meta Rulings & the Future of Smart Home Privacy
On Tech With Peck, George Peck breaks down recent court decisions against Meta, what they mean for data privacy, and how to build a smarter, more secure connected home.

Meta's Court Losses and Smart Homes

Main Street
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