Second Chance & Prairie Voices: Breath, Music, and Bison

Today's Segments

A Second Chance to Breathe

April is National Donate Life Month, and Chelsey Haukos shares her journey living with cystic fibrosis, receiving a double lung transplant, and navigating recovery. In a deeply personal conversation with Danielle Webster, she reflects on resilience, motherhood, and the life-changing impact of organ donation.

Chelsey Haukos: Life After a Double Lung Transplant Listen • 26:03

Charlie and Cedric: Songs of the Red River Valley

In this Plains Folk essay, Tom Isern explores the story of Charlie and Cedric Onan, a father-son musical duo who helped shape early radio on WDAY. Their music, rooted in everyday experience, offers a distinctly northern take on tradition and brings new meaning to “Red River Valley.” You can hear additional Plains Folk essays here.

Returning the Herd: Bison Back to Tribal Lands

Denver is donating bison to tribes and Native-led nonprofits, helping return the animals to their ancestral lands. Reporter Rachel Cohen shares how this effort supports cultural restoration, community healing, and a renewed connection to heritage.