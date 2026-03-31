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Second Chance & Prairie Voices: Breath, Music, and Bison

Published March 31, 2026 at 5:25 PM CDT
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Prairie Public’s Danielle Webster, left, visits with her longtime friend Chelsey Haukos about living with cystic fibrosis, undergoing a double lung transplant, and her recovery. Haukos also discusses the importance of organ donation and National Donate Life Month.
Danielle Webster
Prairie Public’s Danielle Webster, left, visits with her longtime friend Chelsey Haukos about living with cystic fibrosis, undergoing a double lung transplant, and her recovery. Haukos also discusses the importance of organ donation and National Donate Life Month.

Today's Segments

A Second Chance to Breathe
April is National Donate Life Month, and Chelsey Haukos shares her journey living with cystic fibrosis, receiving a double lung transplant, and navigating recovery. In a deeply personal conversation with Danielle Webster, she reflects on resilience, motherhood, and the life-changing impact of organ donation.

Chelsey Haukos: Life After a Double Lung Transplant

Charlie and Cedric: Songs of the Red River Valley
In this Plains Folk essay, Tom Isern explores the story of Charlie and Cedric Onan, a father-son musical duo who helped shape early radio on WDAY. Their music, rooted in everyday experience, offers a distinctly northern take on tradition and brings new meaning to “Red River Valley.” You can hear additional Plains Folk essays here.

Returning the Herd: Bison Back to Tribal Lands
Denver is donating bison to tribes and Native-led nonprofits, helping return the animals to their ancestral lands. Reporter Rachel Cohen shares how this effort supports cultural restoration, community healing, and a renewed connection to heritage.

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