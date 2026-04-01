Campus Risk, Fargo Food, HUD Funds & Spring Snow

Today's Segments

Campus Risk & Sexual Assault Awareness

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Amie Britz and Katelyn Rivinius of the North Dakota Domestic and Sexual Violence Coalition discuss why college-aged individuals face higher risks, persistent misconceptions about sexual violence, and what effective prevention and education look like. They also highlight available resources across North Dakota and how individuals and institutions can better support survivors while building safer campus communities.

Sexual Assault - It happens in North Dakota Listen • 21:30

From Broadway to Fargo: Monty Jones on Food & Community

On Prairie Plates, Monte Jones of 84 Italian Steakhouse shares his journey from New York’s dance scene to becoming part of Fargo’s evolving restaurant landscape. He reflects on the importance of hospitality, the role restaurants play in building community, and what it takes to create memorable dining experiences, along with a preview of the Radisson Blu’s upcoming Easter buffet. You can hear all Prairie Plates episodes here.

HUD Funds Restored, Spring Snow Returns

Prairie Beat covers the restoration of HUD housing funds supporting vulnerable women and children in North Dakota, along with another round of spring snow impacting the region. The segment also includes updates on leadership changes at North Dakota State University and Bismarck State College, and highlights a new Prairie Public conversation connected to National Donate Life Month. You can hear all Prairie Beat episodes here.