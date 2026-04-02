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340B Court Fight, STEM Learning, and EV Reality Check

Published April 2, 2026 at 4:05 PM CDT
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A pharmacist at Mayo Pharmacy in Bismarck, N.D., reviews completed pharmaceutical orders in January 2026.
Photo by Michael Achterling/North Dakota Monitor
A pharmacist at Mayo Pharmacy in Bismarck, N.D., reviews completed pharmaceutical orders in January 2026.

Today's Segments

340B Drug Law Faces Court Challenge
A federal case tests North Dakota’s 340B drug law, raising questions about access, oversight, and whether discounted medications truly reach patients.

A Closer Look With the Monitor

STEM Spotlight: Gateway to Science Events
Annie Beck shares hands-on STEM opportunities at Gateway to Science, highlighting programs designed to spark curiosity and engage learners of all ages.

North Dakota Gateway To Science

Tech with Peck: EV Reality Check
George Peck breaks down EV ownership today—from costs and charging to performance and practicality—as electric vehicles move into the mainstream.

Tech With Peck - EVs

News with News Director Dave Thompson
Dave Thompson reviews the news from this past week.

Main Street
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