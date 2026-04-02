340B Court Fight, STEM Learning, and EV Reality Check

Today's Segments

340B Drug Law Faces Court Challenge

A federal case tests North Dakota’s 340B drug law, raising questions about access, oversight, and whether discounted medications truly reach patients.

A Closer Look With the Monitor Listen • 17:50

STEM Spotlight: Gateway to Science Events

Annie Beck shares hands-on STEM opportunities at Gateway to Science, highlighting programs designed to spark curiosity and engage learners of all ages.

North Dakota Gateway To Science Listen • 5:17

Tech with Peck: EV Reality Check

George Peck breaks down EV ownership today—from costs and charging to performance and practicality—as electric vehicles move into the mainstream.

Tech With Peck - EVs Listen • 14:08

News with News Director Dave Thompson

Dave Thompson reviews the news from this past week.