340B Court Fight, STEM Learning, and EV Reality Check
Today's Segments
340B Drug Law Faces Court Challenge
A federal case tests North Dakota’s 340B drug law, raising questions about access, oversight, and whether discounted medications truly reach patients.
A Closer Look With the Monitor
STEM Spotlight: Gateway to Science Events
Annie Beck shares hands-on STEM opportunities at Gateway to Science, highlighting programs designed to spark curiosity and engage learners of all ages.
North Dakota Gateway To Science
Tech with Peck: EV Reality Check
George Peck breaks down EV ownership today—from costs and charging to performance and practicality—as electric vehicles move into the mainstream.
Tech With Peck - EVs
News with News Director Dave Thompson
Dave Thompson reviews the news from this past week.