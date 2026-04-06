Medora on Screen & A.I. in North Dakota Classrooms

Today's Segments

Medora on the Big Screen: A Badlands Story Comes to Life

A sweeping North Dakota story heads to theaters as Medora: Empress of the Badlands brings the rise and fall of the Marquis de Mores to life. Filmmaker Daniel Bielinski shares how he crafted this romantic historical epic—told through Medora’s eyes—filmed in the very landscape where the story unfolded.

Medora: Empress of the Badlands Listen • 21:32

From the White House to the Classroom: Melania's Robots Through an ND Lens

As talk of A.I.—even as Melania Trump recommends humanoid robot teachers—reaches the national stage, North Dakota Teacher of the Year Frannie Tunseth offers a grounded look at what it means for real classrooms, from opportunity and access to the enduring need for human connection.