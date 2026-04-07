Artemis II, Prairie Legacy, Mayan Skies & Bee Crisis

Today's Segments

Artemis II Circles the Moon: UND’s De León

As Artemis II rounds the Moon, UND’s Dr. Pablo de León shares insights from Kennedy Space Center on performance, risk and what comes next.

UND’s Dr Pablo León from the Kennedy Space Center Listen • 22:38

When the Flax Blooms: A Prairie Legacy

In Plains Folk, Dr. Tom Isern reflects on Henry R. Martinson’s life—where land, politics and poetry intertwine in a lasting North Dakota story. You can hear all Plains Folk essays here.

Ancient Skies, Living Wisdom

Mayan astronomy reveals a relationship-based view of the cosmos, offering insight into Indigenous knowledge and environmental balance.

Bee Losses and a Research Crossroads

Massive honeybee losses collide with plans to close a USDA lab, raising urgent questions about research, funding and U.S. agriculture’s future.