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Artemis II, Prairie Legacy, Mayan Skies & Bee Crisis

Published April 7, 2026 at 5:15 PM CDT
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Dr. Pablo de León, chair and professor of space studies at the University of North Dakota, specializes in human spaceflight, spacesuits, space habitation and the history of astronautics.
UND
Dr. Pablo de León, chair and professor of space studies at the University of North Dakota, specializes in human spaceflight, spacesuits, space habitation and the history of astronautics.

Today's Segments

Artemis II Circles the Moon: UND’s De León
As Artemis II rounds the Moon, UND’s Dr. Pablo de León shares insights from Kennedy Space Center on performance, risk and what comes next.

UND’s Dr Pablo León from the Kennedy Space Center

When the Flax Blooms: A Prairie Legacy
In Plains Folk, Dr. Tom Isern reflects on Henry R. Martinson’s life—where land, politics and poetry intertwine in a lasting North Dakota story. You can hear all Plains Folk essays here.

Ancient Skies, Living Wisdom
Mayan astronomy reveals a relationship-based view of the cosmos, offering insight into Indigenous knowledge and environmental balance.

Bee Losses and a Research Crossroads
Massive honeybee losses collide with plans to close a USDA lab, raising urgent questions about research, funding and U.S. agriculture’s future.

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