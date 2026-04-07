Artemis II, Prairie Legacy, Mayan Skies & Bee Crisis
Today's Segments
Artemis II Circles the Moon: UND’s De León
As Artemis II rounds the Moon, UND’s Dr. Pablo de León shares insights from Kennedy Space Center on performance, risk and what comes next.
When the Flax Blooms: A Prairie Legacy
In Plains Folk, Dr. Tom Isern reflects on Henry R. Martinson’s life—where land, politics and poetry intertwine in a lasting North Dakota story. You can hear all Plains Folk essays here.
Ancient Skies, Living Wisdom
Mayan astronomy reveals a relationship-based view of the cosmos, offering insight into Indigenous knowledge and environmental balance.
Bee Losses and a Research Crossroads
Massive honeybee losses collide with plans to close a USDA lab, raising urgent questions about research, funding and U.S. agriculture’s future.