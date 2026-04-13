Connection & Memory: Teachers, Students, and a Grandmother’s Legacy
Today's Segments
At the Heart of Learning: Why Connection Matters Most
North Dakota Teacher of the Year Frannie Tunseth joins May-Port CG students Aaden Aarsvold and Brayden Caron to explore how meaningful relationships between teachers and students shape confidence, motivation, and success in the classroom.
Student-Teacher Relationships
The Queen of Grand Forks: A Grandson’s Tribute
A grandson reflects on the life and legacy of his grandmother Mae, sharing a deeply personal story of love, loss, and the enduring lessons that continue to guide him long after her passing.