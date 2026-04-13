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Connection & Memory: Teachers, Students, and a Grandmother’s Legacy

Published April 13, 2026 at 4:36 PM CDT
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May-Port CG students Brayden Caron (left) and Aaden Aarsvold (center) join North Dakota Teacher of the Year Frannie Tunseth to discuss how student-teacher relationships impact learning.
Prairie Public
May-Port CG students Brayden Caron (left) and Aaden Aarsvold (center) join North Dakota Teacher of the Year Frannie Tunseth to discuss how student-teacher relationships impact learning.

Today's Segments

At the Heart of Learning: Why Connection Matters Most
North Dakota Teacher of the Year Frannie Tunseth joins May-Port CG students Aaden Aarsvold and Brayden Caron to explore how meaningful relationships between teachers and students shape confidence, motivation, and success in the classroom.

Student-Teacher Relationships

The Queen of Grand Forks: A Grandson’s Tribute
A grandson reflects on the life and legacy of his grandmother Mae, sharing a deeply personal story of love, loss, and the enduring lessons that continue to guide him long after her passing.

Main Street
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