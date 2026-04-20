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Global Aid and Local Stories: GOD's CHILD at 35; ND Magazine at 50

Published April 20, 2026 at 4:43 PM CDT
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Patrick Atkinson (right), founder of the GOD’S CHILD Project, is pictured. The organization began in 1991 after orphaned children in Guatemala urged Atkinson to return following his humanitarian work during the region’s civil war.

The GOD'S CHILD Project

Patrick Atkinson (right), founder of the GOD’S CHILD Project, is pictured. The organization began in 1991 after orphaned children in Guatemala urged Atkinson to return following his humanitarian work during the region’s civil war.

Today's Segments

GOD’S CHILD project at 35: From Crisis to Global Mission
What began as a response to orphaned children in post-war Guatemala has grown into a global humanitarian effort. Founder Patrick Atkinson reflects on 35 years of impact, from emergency relief to long-term support.

With ND roots, GOD'S CHILD project turns 35

North Dakota Magazine: Stories That Define a State
Co-editors Annie Bennett and Kylie Blanchard discuss the evolution of North Dakota Magazine and its focus on capturing the people and places that define the state through prose and stunning photography.

North Dakota Magazine at 50

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