Global Aid and Local Stories: GOD's CHILD at 35; ND Magazine at 50

Today's Segments

GOD’S CHILD project at 35: From Crisis to Global Mission

What began as a response to orphaned children in post-war Guatemala has grown into a global humanitarian effort. Founder Patrick Atkinson reflects on 35 years of impact, from emergency relief to long-term support.

With ND roots, GOD'S CHILD project turns 35 Listen • 21:48

North Dakota Magazine: Stories That Define a State

Co-editors Annie Bennett and Kylie Blanchard discuss the evolution of North Dakota Magazine and its focus on capturing the people and places that define the state through prose and stunning photography.