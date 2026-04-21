Dickinson’s Next Chapter & A Prison Reform Story

Today's Segments

Dickinson’s Next Chapter: Growth on the Ground

Mayor Scott Decker discusses Dickinson’s long-range plan, major infrastructure work, and downtown revitalization as the city navigates growth and rising regional attention tied to nearby national attractions.

Dickinson, ND Mayor Scott Decker Listen • 34:39

Tough but Fair: Reforming a Prison from Within

In Plains Folk, Dr. Tom Isern reflects on a 1973 prison escape that frames Winston Satran’s memoir—an account of leadership, reform, and hard-earned change inside the North Dakota Penitentiary. You can hear all of Dr. Isern's Plains Folk essays here.