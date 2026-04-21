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Dickinson’s Next Chapter & A Prison Reform Story

Published April 21, 2026 at 5:15 PM CDT
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Dickinson, N.D., is located near Theodore Roosevelt National Park. The city offers full lodging and dining options, along with attractions including the Badlands Dinosaur Museum and other local sites.
Visit Dickinson
Dickinson, N.D., is located near Theodore Roosevelt National Park. The city offers full lodging and dining options, along with attractions including the Badlands Dinosaur Museum and other local sites.

Today's Segments

Dickinson’s Next Chapter: Growth on the Ground
Mayor Scott Decker discusses Dickinson’s long-range plan, major infrastructure work, and downtown revitalization as the city navigates growth and rising regional attention tied to nearby national attractions.

Dickinson, ND Mayor Scott Decker

Tough but Fair: Reforming a Prison from Within
In Plains Folk, Dr. Tom Isern reflects on a 1973 prison escape that frames Winston Satran’s memoir—an account of leadership, reform, and hard-earned change inside the North Dakota Penitentiary. You can hear all of Dr. Isern's Plains Folk essays here.

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