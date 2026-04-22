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Compassion, Remembrance, and Community Across North Dakota

Published April 22, 2026 at 5:20 PM CDT
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Members of the North Dakota Nurse Honor Guard stand in formation, wearing traditional white uniforms, capes and caps, as they prepare to honor a fellow nurse.
North Dakota Nurse Honor Guard
Members of the North Dakota Nurse Honor Guard stand in formation, wearing traditional white uniforms, capes and caps, as they prepare to honor a fellow nurse.

Today's Segments

Honoring Nurses at Life’s End
The North Dakota Nurse Honor Guard offers final tributes for nurses, blending ritual and recognition to honor a life of compassion, service, and caregiving.

North Dakota Nurse Honor Guard

Running for Remembrance Across North Dakota
A 480-mile relay raises awareness of pregnancy and infant loss, creating space for remembrance while supporting families and the mission of Haven. You can hear all episodes of Prairie Beat here.

Fargo Fires Up for BBQ Championship
More than 70 teams, kids competitions, and crowd-favorite flavors highlight Fargo’s free North Dakota BBQ Championship, a major regional food event. You can hear all episodes of Prairie Plates here.

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