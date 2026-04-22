Compassion, Remembrance, and Community Across North Dakota

Today's Segments

Honoring Nurses at Life’s End

The North Dakota Nurse Honor Guard offers final tributes for nurses, blending ritual and recognition to honor a life of compassion, service, and caregiving.

North Dakota Nurse Honor Guard Listen • 12:47

Running for Remembrance Across North Dakota

A 480-mile relay raises awareness of pregnancy and infant loss, creating space for remembrance while supporting families and the mission of Haven. You can hear all episodes of Prairie Beat here.

Fargo Fires Up for BBQ Championship

More than 70 teams, kids competitions, and crowd-favorite flavors highlight Fargo’s free North Dakota BBQ Championship, a major regional food event. You can hear all episodes of Prairie Plates here.