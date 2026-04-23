Sound, Science, and Energy in a Changing North Dakota

Today's Segments

Vinyl to MP3: Making Sense of Audio Formats

Tech expert George Peck breaks down how audio formats work, from analog vinyl to digital files like WAV, MP3 and AAC, and what listeners are really hearing.

Can You Hear Me Now? Listen • 15:56

Spring Science Outside Your Door

Annie Beck of North Dakota’s Gateway to Science introduces phenology and explains how simple outdoor observation reveals seasonal changes in plants, animals and pollinators.

Get Outside This Spring! Listen • 5:55

Oil, Power, and Uncertainty: North Dakota’s Energy Moment

North Dakota Monitor reporter Jacob Orledge examines rising oil prices, steady drilling activity and the state’s leadership in low-cost electricity amid global uncertainty.