Wishes and Waterways: Hope and Stewardship in North Dakota

Today's Segments

World Wish Month: The Power of a Wish in North Dakota

April marks World Wish Month and the impact of Make-A-Wish across North Dakota. CEO Billi Jo Zielinski shares how more than 1,000 wishes have brought hope, strength, and joy to children and families—and how volunteers, medical partners, and communities make it possible.

Make-A-Wish North Daktoa Listen • 23:15

Guarding the Red: River Keepers and Community Stewardship

River Keepers Executive Director Christine Holland explains how a small nonprofit, powered by more than 1,500 volunteers, is transforming the Red River through cleanups, tree planting, education, and year-round community engagement.