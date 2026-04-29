From Schoolhouse to Spotlight: History, Loss, Beef, and Brews

Today's Segments

From Classroom to Retreat: The Nome Schoolhouse Reimagined

A historic 1916 schoolhouse in rural North Dakota finds new life as a boutique inn and event center—blending lodging, local cuisine, and hands-on workshops in a setting rooted in prairie history and community.

Nome Schoolhouse Listen • 8:13

Tragedy and Transition: What Comes Next for District 11

Following the death of a North Dakota lawmaker in a plane crash, Prairie Beat explores the community’s loss, the path forward for District 11, and key legal and political questions now in focus. You can hear all episodes of Prairie Beat here.

Beef Prices Bite: Turning to Bulk Buying

With beef prices at record highs, more consumers are purchasing whole or half cows—filling freezers to cut long-term costs and ensure a steady supply of meat.

Patios, Pints, and Pizza at Junkyard Brewing

Prairie Plates visits Junkyard Brewing Company, where owner Aaron Juhnke highlights patio season, standout craft beers, and inventive pizzas—plus a preview of what’s ahead this summer. You can hear all episodes or Prairie Plates here.