Accountability, Curiosity, and Clarity: From Disclosures to Discovery
Today's Segments
Missing Lawmakers Disclosures Raise Transparency Concerns
In A Closer Look With the Monitor, reporter Jacob Orledge explains that six lawmakers missed required filings. What’s missing, what the law requires, and how reforms could improve transparency.
Gateway to Science Launches Summer of Discovery
From preschool programs to camps and community events, the Gateway to Science rolls out hands-on learning designed to spark curiosity for all ages.
What Makes Great Audio Sound Great?
Tech expert George Peck breaks down how speakers, headphones, earbuds and perception shape sound quality—and what really makes audio sound “better.”
Dave Thompson’s News Review
News Director Dave Thompson joins Main Street with a review of the latest regional headlines and the stories shaping North Dakota.