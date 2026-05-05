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Spring Growth and Rural Renewal on the Plains

Published May 5, 2026 at 4:09 PM CDT
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Don Kinzler
Main Street
Don Kinzler, NDSU Extension Horticulturist

Today's Segments

Spring Reset: Growing Season Success Starts Now
NDSU’s Don Kinzler shares essential spring tips for lawns, gardens, trees and flowers, from soil prep to pruning—everything homeowners need to grow strong.

NDSU's Don Kinzler: Tree, Lawn and Garden Tips

Plains Folk: New Life on the Prairie
Tom Isern reflects on voices from Rethinking Rural, Vol. 2, exploring science, faith and community—and a hopeful vision for renewal across the Great Plains. You can hear more Plains Folk essays here.

CSA Farms: Adapting to a New Era
As CSA farms add flexibility and convenience, some worry the model is drifting from its roots. A Harvest Public Media report explores what’s changing—and why.

Main Street
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