Spring Growth and Rural Renewal on the Plains

Today's Segments

Spring Reset: Growing Season Success Starts Now

NDSU’s Don Kinzler shares essential spring tips for lawns, gardens, trees and flowers, from soil prep to pruning—everything homeowners need to grow strong.

NDSU's Don Kinzler: Tree, Lawn and Garden Tips Listen • 27:19

Plains Folk: New Life on the Prairie

Tom Isern reflects on voices from Rethinking Rural, Vol. 2, exploring science, faith and community—and a hopeful vision for renewal across the Great Plains. You can hear more Plains Folk essays here.

CSA Farms: Adapting to a New Era

As CSA farms add flexibility and convenience, some worry the model is drifting from its roots. A Harvest Public Media report explores what’s changing—and why.

