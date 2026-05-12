Youth, Culture and the Search for Connection

Today's Segments

Scrolling Into Adolescence

Sanford Health child psychologist Dr. Katelyn Mickelson examines how social media is affecting teens, from anxiety and sleep loss to AI-driven algorithms and screen dependency. You can see past episodes of the Prairie Pulse here.

Lilac Days and Prairie Hope

In his latest Plains Folk essay, Dr. Tom Isern explores North Dakota’s forgotten “Lilac Days” movement, a 1930s effort to bring beauty, music and optimism to the Red River Valley. You can listen to past episodes of Plains Folk here.

Fear and Support in Immigrant Communities

Harvest Public Media’s Sheila Brummer reports on the legal aid, rapid-response networks and grassroots support helping immigrant families facing deportation fears.

Captain Paiute and the Power of Representation

Creator Theo Tso’s Indigenous superhero series blends action, culture and environmental stewardship while inspiring Native youth through representation.