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University of North Dakota President Andy Armacost on Higher Education

Published May 18, 2026 at 4:53 PM CDT
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Andrew Armacost, president of the University of North Dakota.
Shawna Noel Schill
Andrew Armacost, president of the University of North Dakota.

Today's Segments

College Successes and Challenges and the Future of UND
Andrew Armacost, president of the University of North Dakota, discusses UND’s recent successes, student life, tuition, AI, college athletics, campus safety and infrastructure and how the university is preparing students for a rapidly changing future.

University of North Dakota President Andy Armacost

“Aurora” and the Poetry of the Plains
Dr. Tom Isern reflects on Thom Tammaro’s poetry collection “Aurora,” exploring landscape, friendship, mortality and life across the Northern Plains in his Plains Folk essay. You can hear all Plains Folk essays here.

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