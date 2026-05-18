University of North Dakota President Andy Armacost on Higher Education

Today's Segments

College Successes and Challenges and the Future of UND

Andrew Armacost, president of the University of North Dakota, discusses UND’s recent successes, student life, tuition, AI, college athletics, campus safety and infrastructure and how the university is preparing students for a rapidly changing future.

University of North Dakota President Andy Armacost Listen • 40:54

“Aurora” and the Poetry of the Plains

Dr. Tom Isern reflects on Thom Tammaro’s poetry collection “Aurora,” exploring landscape, friendship, mortality and life across the Northern Plains in his Plains Folk essay. You can hear all Plains Folk essays here.