Child Care Challenges and Fargo’s Future Vision

Today's Segments

North Dakota’s Child Care Crisis and the Search for Solutions

Keely Ihry of Child Care Aware of North Dakota discusses North Dakota’s growing child care challenges, including affordability, workforce shortages, infant care access and rural service gaps. The conversation explores how providers, families and policymakers are working to expand quality care options while managing rising demand and funding pressures. You can view all editions of Prairie Pulse here.

Drekker’s Vision for Fargo’s Future Convention Center

Drekker Brewing Company co-founder Mark Bjornstad discusses Drekker Brewhalla’s proposal for Fargo’s future convention center, the growth of downtown Fargo and the role hospitality, arts and entertainment could play in shaping the city’s long-term future.