Modern Births, Prairie Futures, and Fargo’s Night Market

Modern Midwifery and Modern Maternity Care

Certified nurse midwife Denise Powell of Essentia Health discusses the growing role of hospital-based midwifery, personalized birth experiences, labor support, and evolving trends in pregnancy and postpartum care.

Essentia Health certified nurse-midwife Denise Powell Listen • 15:59

Unfinished Business on the Great Plains

In Plains Folk, Dr. Tom Isern reflects on unresolved challenges facing the Great Plains, including stewardship, Indigenous sovereignty, and the tension between individual ambition and the public good. You can hear more Plains Folk essays here.

Fargo Asian Night Market Celebrates Culture and Community

Prairie Pulse visits with Fargo Asian Night Market co-founder Sacred Mauricio about the event’s rapid growth, cultural celebration, food vendors, performances, and community connections across the region. You can watch previous episodes of Prairie Pulse here.