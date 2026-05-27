Stroke Survival, Convention Center Debate, and Burger Royale

Today's Segments

Young Fargo Stroke Survivor Shares Warning Signs

Fargo resident Alex Pierce recounts surviving a rare aneurysm-related stroke at age 28, while Essentia Health’s Megan Carlblom explains why recognizing stroke symptoms and seeking immediate treatment can save lives.

Alex Pierce Recounts Surviving a Rare Stroke Listen • 13:58

Prairie Beat: Fargo Convention Center Decision Delayed

Prairie Beat follows the Fargo City Commission’s decision to postpone action on a proposed convention center project until at least late June, extending debate over the development’s future. You can listen to all episodes of Prairie Beat here.

Prairie Plates: Downtown Fargo Burger Royale Returns

The Downtown Fargo Burger Royale returns for its fourth year with 16 restaurants serving creative burger specials throughout June, highlighted by a Bob’s Burgers-themed kickoff event at the Fargo Theatre. You can listen to all episodes of Prairie Plates here.