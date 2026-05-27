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Stroke Survival, Convention Center Debate, and Burger Royale

Published May 27, 2026 at 4:48 PM CDT
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Stroke survivor Alex Pierce, left, and Essentia Health’s Megan Carlblom, APRN, CNP, discuss stroke awareness, emergency response, and the warning signs of stroke during a Prairie Public interview in Fargo.
Essentia Health
Stroke survivor Alex Pierce, left, and Essentia Health’s Megan Carlblom, APRN, CNP, discuss stroke awareness, emergency response, and the warning signs of stroke during a Prairie Public interview in Fargo.

Today's Segments

Young Fargo Stroke Survivor Shares Warning Signs
Fargo resident Alex Pierce recounts surviving a rare aneurysm-related stroke at age 28, while Essentia Health’s Megan Carlblom explains why recognizing stroke symptoms and seeking immediate treatment can save lives.

Alex Pierce Recounts Surviving a Rare Stroke

Prairie Beat: Fargo Convention Center Decision Delayed
Prairie Beat follows the Fargo City Commission’s decision to postpone action on a proposed convention center project until at least late June, extending debate over the development’s future. You can listen to all episodes of Prairie Beat here.

Prairie Plates: Downtown Fargo Burger Royale Returns
The Downtown Fargo Burger Royale returns for its fourth year with 16 restaurants serving creative burger specials throughout June, highlighted by a Bob’s Burgers-themed kickoff event at the Fargo Theatre. You can listen to all episodes of Prairie Plates here.

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