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Votes, Influence and Online Scams

Published May 28, 2026 at 4:05 PM CDT
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Members of the Cass County Canvassing Board prepare to review ballots Nov. 18, 2024, in Fargo. At the head of the table are Cass County Commission Chair Chad Peterson, left, and Finance Director Brandy Madrigga.
Jeff Beach/North Dakota Monitor
Members of the Cass County Canvassing Board prepare to review ballots Nov. 18, 2024, in Fargo. At the head of the table are Cass County Commission Chair Chad Peterson, left, and Finance Director Brandy Madrigga.

Today's Segments

Primary Election Rules and Political Influence
In this week's A Closer Look With the Monitor, North Dakota Monitor journalists Jeff Beach and Amy Dalrymple examine absentee ballot signature requirements, election rule changes, and Gov. Kelly Armstrong's efforts to shape Republican primary races through endorsements and campaign donations.

A Closer Look With the Monitor

Protecting Yourself From Phishing and Email Scams
Technology expert George Peck explains how phishing schemes, spam emails and fraudulent text messages work, and shares practical steps for safeguarding passwords, personal information and financial accounts online.

The Story Behind a Googol and How to Avoid Online Scams

Salmon, Culture and Climate on Nez Perce Lands
Jasmine Higheagle of the Nez Perce Fish and Wildlife Commission discusses the deep cultural significance of salmon to the Nez Perce people and how changing climate conditions are affecting fish populations, waterways and traditional lifeways passed from one generation to the next.

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