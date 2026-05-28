Votes, Influence and Online Scams

Today's Segments

Primary Election Rules and Political Influence

In this week's A Closer Look With the Monitor, North Dakota Monitor journalists Jeff Beach and Amy Dalrymple examine absentee ballot signature requirements, election rule changes, and Gov. Kelly Armstrong's efforts to shape Republican primary races through endorsements and campaign donations.

A Closer Look With the Monitor Listen • 18:50

Protecting Yourself From Phishing and Email Scams

Technology expert George Peck explains how phishing schemes, spam emails and fraudulent text messages work, and shares practical steps for safeguarding passwords, personal information and financial accounts online.

The Story Behind a Googol and How to Avoid Online Scams Listen • 14:31

Salmon, Culture and Climate on Nez Perce Lands

Jasmine Higheagle of the Nez Perce Fish and Wildlife Commission discusses the deep cultural significance of salmon to the Nez Perce people and how changing climate conditions are affecting fish populations, waterways and traditional lifeways passed from one generation to the next.

