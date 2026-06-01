Philosophical Currents: AI, Trust, The Future of Univ. Learning

Today's Segment

Philosophical Currents

Princeton University's decision to end its century-old tradition of unproctored exams has reignited debate about artificial intelligence, academic integrity and the purpose of higher education. In this edition of Philosophical Currents, Dr. Jack Russell Weinstein of the University of North Dakota examines how AI is reshaping learning, cheating, critical thinking and the value of a college degree. The conversation explores whether AI is a helpful educational tool or a threat to intellectual development, and what colleges, students and educators must do to preserve judgment, responsibility and genuine learning in an AI-driven world.