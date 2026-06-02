Tradition Meets Change: Music, Memory, Culture and Conservation

Today's Segments

WeFest at 43: Country Music, Camping and a Midwest Tradition

WeFest producer Matt Mithun reflects on 43 years of one of America's longest-running country music festivals. He discusses the event's origins, this year's star-studded lineup, and how the festival continues to evolve while attracting generations of fans to northwest Minnesota. You can view all episodes of Prairie Pulse here.

Plains Folk: The Recipes and Legacy of Olive Johnson

A century-old community cookbook reveals the enduring legacy of Olive Johnson, a beloved café owner in Lignite, North Dakota. Tom Isern explores how recipes, stories, humor, and even a forgotten county-seat ballad preserve the history and character of a prairie town. You can hear past episodes of Plains Folk here.

Greenland, Culture and a Changing Arctic

Greenlandic Inuit author Niviaq Korneliussen discusses her children's book Seasons by the Lake and the importance of Indigenous storytelling. The conversation explores Inuit culture, climate change in the Arctic, and the value of authentic representation in children's literature.

Rivers Reborn, New Threats Ahead

Environmental cleanup efforts have restored life to many rivers once damaged by mining and industrial pollution. But new challenges—including agricultural runoff, climate change, and staffing reductions at environmental agencies—could threaten decades of conservation progress.

